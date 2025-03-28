Bon Iver's Justin Vernon has built a reputation as a highly sought-after collaborator, working with some of the biggest names in music, including Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

During his recent appearance on "The New York Times' Popcast" on March 26, Vernon shared insights into his unique approach to collaborations and reflected on his experiences working with both artists.

Vernon, 43, was asked about how he seamlessly balances his introspective Bon Iver persona with his work alongside mainstream artists.

The interviewer noted that he is among the rare few who have collaborated with both Swift and West, as well as musicians like Zach Bryan and Charli XCX.

"It all came to me," Vernon explained, emphasizing that he never actively sought out collaborations. "Kanye seeks me out. Taylor seeks me out."

According to USMagazine, he expressed gratitude for these opportunities, highlighting that his work extends beyond big names to collaborations with local artists in Minneapolis and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Vernon's association with West dates back to 2010, when he contributed to tracks such as "Monster" and "Lost in the World" on the rapper's acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The duo's most recent collaboration occurred in 2019 with the track "Take Me to the Light," a release by Francis and the Lights.

Reflecting on his experience with West, Vernon acknowledged the significant impact the rapper had on him. "I learned so much from Kanye," he said, though he admitted feeling saddened by recent headlines surrounding West.

Vernon noted that he continues to learn from people in his life who remind him of the rapper.

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Talks Recording "Exile" with Swift During the Pandemic

Vernon first teamed up with Swift on the song "Exile" from her 2020 album Folklore. Unlike many of his other collaborations, he was brought in to sing a pre-written part.

"They wrote the song—her and Joe [Alwyn] and Aaron [Dessner]—and were like, 'We want you to sing this part,'" Vernon recalled. He described the process as "kind of awesome," appreciating the opportunity to add his own touch while staying true to the song's vision.

The experience was particularly memorable for him as he recorded his vocals in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did it on my own in COVID, and I was sort of just looking out the window. Like, a bird was watching me do it." He later described "Exile" as one of his favorite collaborations.

Following Folklore, Vernon reunited with Swift for "Evermore," where he contributed vocals to the album's title track. Their continued partnership highlights the strong musical connection they have developed over time.

In addition to his collaborations, Vernon has been focused on Bon Iver's upcoming album, SABLE, fABLE, set for release on April 11 via Jagjaguwar, Dork said.

The album was primarily recorded at his April Base studio in Wisconsin and marks Bon Iver's first full-length project in six years. The lead single, "Everything Is Peaceful Love," debuted on February 14, with a music video directed by John Wilson.