Jennifer Lopez was quick to weigh in after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued its long-awaited decision on Yolanda Saldívar's parole hearing.

The entertainer, who famously portrayed Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic 'Selena,' posted a GIF on X that instantly grabbed attention. It featured one of her memorable quotes from the film: "You just have to let the music move you." The post, subtle yet emotional, said it all without needing extra explanation. For many, Lopez's reaction reflected the collective mood of a community that's been waiting three decades for this moment.

On Thursday, March 27, the parole board officially denied Yolanda Saldívar's request for release. The woman convicted of fatally shooting Quintanilla back in 1995 will remain behind bars. Saldívar, who had once managed the singer's boutiques and led her fan club, was found guilty of murder after Selena confronted her about missing funds. The confrontation ended in the singer's tragic death at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi.

Saldívar received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. As this milestone approached, it stirred anxiety for the Quintanilla family and fans alike. Now that the decision is final, the online reaction has been swift and loud. Tributes to Selena's memory poured in, as did sharp commentary aimed at Saldívar.

Lopez wasn't alone in her response. Social media lit up with posts from fans across Texas and beyond—some celebrating the decision, others simply reliving Selena's influence. One user wrote, "YOLANDA SALDIVAR WAS DENIED PAROLE EVERYONE CHEER"

According to officials, Saldívar's next opportunity for parole review won't come until 2030. Until then, the public remains as vocal and passionate as ever. Selena's legacy continues to resonate deeply—especially in San Antonio, where her impact remains woven into the city's identity. With Fiesta around the corner, it's clear her spirit will be felt louder than ever.

