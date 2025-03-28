Garcelle Beauvais reached a boiling point with her fellow cast members on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," making a dramatic exit during the reunion taping. Bravo released the explosive reunion trailer on March 25, showing Beauvais walking out just hours after confirming her departure from the franchise.

Tensions between Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley escalated over comments Beauvais allegedly made about Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, and their 2021 home robbery. Dorit accused Beauvais of implying the traumatic event had been fabricated.

Beauvais, visibly fed up, declared, "I am just so f--king sick of it," before leaving the set. Later, she added backstage, "I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them. They're all f--king a--holes."

The clash reached a peak when Beauvais asked, "Was I the only one that felt that way?" and Dorit fired back, "You tell me who else? Your four other people from Twitter?"

Fans quickly rallied behind Beauvais online. One supporter commented, "Garcelle you have more talent and brains then all the other women put together. You are so much better than that show."

Others questioned her timing and motives. One viewer wrote, "She announced the leave prior to this reunion airing. She's pretty judgmental with the other ladies."

In her announcement, Beauvais said, "One of the reasons why I'm leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that."

Andy Cohen later confirmed on his SiriusXM show that Beauvais told him, "I've got to choose kind of my life."

Though she's stepping away, Beauvais hinted she may return in the future. "It's not goodbye, it's see you later."

The three-part reunion promises to show the full breakdown behind her dramatic exit after five seasons on the show.