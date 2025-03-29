Kim Kardashian is one step closer to being a lawyer, which could affect her custody battle with ex-husband Kanye West.

TMZ reports that the 44-year-old reality star recently sat for the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination — or MPRE, an essential test for practicing law in California. the exam covers professional conduct and legal ethics. Kardashian, who took the baby bar in 2021, is set to take the full bar exam in 2026.

The reality star has been open about her desire to become an attorney, like her late father, Robert Kardashian, a prominent defense attorney for OJ Simpson. She started her law apprenticeship in 2019.

Her ambitions for law may intersect with her criminal justice reform efforts. Still, it could also watch her in a simmering custody battle with West.

Custody Dispute Over North West's Public Image

Kardashian is reportedly "revising" her custody agreement with West after he released a song that features their oldest child, North, without her knowledge.

The exes, who separated in 2022, currently have joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

Physical custody doesn't seem to be a big issue — West reportedly only sees his kids on rare occasions — but decision-making regarding their upbringing has been controversial. His divorce terms requires disagreements related to the children to first be settled in private mediation before going to court.

The SKIMS mogul filed for an emergency mediation session between their respective attorneys, a mediator, and a judge, claiming "North is old enough" to listen to the music West is being involved in. Initially, West had agreed not to release the song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," but then he put it on social media, stating, "men make the final decision."

TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian abruptly ended North West’s visit with Kanye West after learning from security guards that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to the location and would be in the presence of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/fhNURd7pq8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2025

Public Feud Escalates

After the song dropped, West posted a private text exchange with Kardashian expressing her disagreement about North doing the track with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing legal woes.

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop," Kardashian allegedly texted West. "I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her."

West immediately fought back, telling Kardashian to change up the legal paperwork, "going to war," adding, "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me.

A few days later, he took to X, formerly Twitter, with a lengthy post accusing the "Kardashian mob" of limiting his parenting time and comparing their custody situation to "visitation" in "jail."

Despite the drama, Kardashian is still prioritizing the well-being of her kids, a source told Page Six.

"Kim's priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye's controversial behavior."