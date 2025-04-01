Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have officially called off their engagement, with sources confirming that the actress's demanding career played a significant role in the split.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told PEOPLE on Monday. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

Sweeney was killing it at work, but her romance, on the other hand, was stressing her out about something. "What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding," the insider added. "She didn't feel right about it."

The 27-year-old "Euphoria" actress reportedly stayed very busy during one of the most "magical" points in her career, so she just prioritized her career over her relationship.

The source added, "She's not ready to settle down."

"They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

The pair, who had been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, were last seen publicly on Jan. 20 while Sweeney was taking a break from filming "The Housemaid." However, signs of trouble emerged in February when TMZ reported that the wedding, originally planned for May, had been postponed indefinitely.

Neither party ever mentioned the separation directly, but a run of public events gave observers room to speculate.

By mid-February, the blonde beauty had been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel — not one of her two Los Angeles residences. Davino was not with her, but she was spotted all over the Polo Lounge, pool, and bar with her friends.

Speculation on whether the engagement was sticking came when Sweeney attended Paris Fashion Week alone back in March for the Miu Miu Fall 2025 show.

King was most recently spotted at the wedding of Glen Powell's sister in Dallas, Texas, bringing talk about her chemistry with her "Anyone But You" co-star back to the headlines. Sweeney and Powell both previously confessed to their dating rumor antics in promoting their film, playing into the speculation, but their continued hangouts have kept the conversation alive amongst fans.

A Private Relationship Under Scrutiny

Sweeney and Davino have kept their relationship relatively private during their years together. The actress seldom sported the engagement ring and rarely spoke of her private life during interviews, previously telling an outlet it was "important to have something for [herself]."