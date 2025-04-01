Lionsgate has officially unveiled the title for the third installment of its popular Now You See Me franchise.

The film, set to be released on Nov. 14, will be called "Now You See Me: Now You Don't." This announcement came during CinemaCon 2025 and was accompanied by news that a fourth film in the series is already in development, with director Ruben Fleischer returning to helm the project.

"We were so happy with the director's cut, we're already developing the next chapter," Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said. "We can't wait for audiences to discover what he's done with the third film and thrilled he'll be making even more magic with us."

While plot details for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" remain under wraps, it is believed that the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco) have disbanded at the start of the third installation.

A first look released at CinemaCon—but not to the public—showed Eisenberg's character telling a group of magicians that his former comrades were dead. They will then regroup and join newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Justice Smith to take down dangerous criminals.

Rosamund Pike, known for her roles in "Gone Girl" and "The Wheel of Time," will also join the cast for the third installation. No other information about the character she is set to play has been disclosed. However, her role has been described as "pivotal."

The "Now You See Me" franchise has been a major box office success, grossing a combined $670 million worldwide across its first two films. The original movie, released in 2013, earned $342 million globally, while its sequel, "Now You See Me 2" (2016), brought in $328 million. Both films were produced on relatively modest budgets of $75 million and $90 million, respectively.