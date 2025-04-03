'South Park' season 27 is just around the corner, and Diddy's legal drama is set to be front and center of at least one episode in the upcoming season.

A new trailer for the season has dropped, revealing plans to poke fun at Diddy and all of his legal drama that he has been embroiled in over the last year. In the clip, Diddy can be seen flying a jetpack alongside other characters.

The embattled rapper has an orange jumpsuit on that has the letters "MDC" written on the front, a reference to Diddy's present location in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

Diddy is currently facing a multitude of lawsuits that accuse him of sexual assault, abuse and other bombshell allegations.

Recently, the rapper was accused of a bizarre party ritual where one of his alleged victims accused Diddy of not only sexual assault and sex trafficking, but also forcing his victim to wear a penis mask during a party in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges that there were several high profile names in attendance at the party, including LeBron James and Gloria Estefan.

Diddy recently scored a legal win after a case against him was dropped. The accuser refused to reveal her identity. The lawsuit was dismissed after the accuser did not submit an amended complaint under her real name as ordered by the court.

There is no word on whether the rapper has been made aware of his role in the upcoming season of 'South Park' or, if he had, his thoughts on being in the show.