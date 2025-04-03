A new toxicology analysis conducted by officials in Costa Rica has confirmed that 14-year-old Miller Gardner — son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner — passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The results were released following a thorough examination after the teen's sudden death while on vacation with his family.

Testing revealed that Miller's blood contained a carboxyhemoglobin saturation level of 64%, according to Costa Rican authorities. Experts consider any levels above 50% to be fatal. No additional toxic substances or narcotics, including fentanyl, were detected in his system.

Miller reportedly died in his sleep during the early hours of March 21. The family was staying at a luxury resort in Costa Rica at the time. While the property has not released a statement in direct response to the toxicology findings, it previously claimed that any high carbon monoxide levels were confined to a nearby machine room, not the suite where Miller was staying.

According to a source familiar with the investigation in Costa Rica, the family dined at a local restaurant near the resort the evening before Miller died. After returning to the hotel, they began to feel unwell.

A hotel representative told investigators that staff responded quickly to the medical emergency. "The staff dispatched a medical team immediately, including a licensed doctor, which arrived to handle the emergency situation," the spokesperson stated.

In a heartfelt message, the Gardner family shared, "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss."