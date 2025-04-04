With TikTok's future in limbo, several major companies are now racing to acquire it before the latest government deadline hits.

Among the top contenders are Oracle, Blackstone Inc., Andreessen Horowitz, AppLovin, and Amazon — all eyeing a potential deal that would let TikTok continue operating in the U.S. under new ownership, according to multiple reports.

Just hours after the original story broke, the Trump administration granted TikTok another 75-day extension, moving the sale deadline to June 19, 2025, according to CNBC. The announcement was posted on Truth Social. In a statement shared by CNBC, a ByteDance representative said, "An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved."

TikTok had previously faced a looming ban on April 5, the same day new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were set to take effect. ByteDance, the app's parent company, had been expected to finalize a sale or risk removal from U.S. app stores — a scenario that's played out before.

On Air Force One, Trump told reporters that a deal was close, as Bloomberg reported. Earlier that week, he reviewed proposals featuring a group led by Oracle and backed by Blackstone and Andreessen Horowitz, a venture firm with close ties to Trump.

The proposal includes the formation of "TikTok America," a new U.S.-based company that would own 50 percent of TikTok. ByteDance and current stakeholders would retain partial ownership, and the company would license the algorithm instead of transferring it entirely, The Information reported.

Meanwhile, AppLovin and Amazon have reportedly shown interest. Amazon in particular, still without a dominant social app, sees the opportunity.

Whether ByteDance agrees to sell remains uncertain. With trade tensions rising, and Trump's political interests involved, TikTok's path forward remains anything but simple.