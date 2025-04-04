With TikTok's future in limbo, several major companies are now racing to acquire it before the latest government deadline hits.

Among the top contenders are Oracle, Blackstone Inc., Andreessen Horowitz, AppLovin, and Amazon — all eyeing a potential deal that would let TikTok continue operating in the U.S. under new ownership, according to multiple reports.

US And EU Ban TikTok From Staff Mobile Devices
In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone on February 28, 2023 in London, England. This week, the US government and European Union's parliament have announced bans on installing the popular social media app on staff devices. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Just hours after the original story broke, the Trump administration granted TikTok another 75-day extension, moving the sale deadline to June 19, 2025, according to CNBC. The announcement was posted on Truth Social. In a statement shared by CNBC, a ByteDance representative said, "An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved."

TikTok had previously faced a looming ban on April 5, the same day new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were set to take effect. ByteDance, the app's parent company, had been expected to finalize a sale or risk removal from U.S. app stores — a scenario that's played out before.

On Air Force One, Trump told reporters that a deal was close, as Bloomberg reported. Earlier that week, he reviewed proposals featuring a group led by Oracle and backed by Blackstone and Andreessen Horowitz, a venture firm with close ties to Trump.

The proposal includes the formation of "TikTok America," a new U.S.-based company that would own 50 percent of TikTok. ByteDance and current stakeholders would retain partial ownership, and the company would license the algorithm instead of transferring it entirely, The Information reported.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Testifies At U.S. House Hearing
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew prepares to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company's relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data. Some local, state and federal government agencies have been banning use of TikTok by employees, citing concerns about national security. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Meanwhile, AppLovin and Amazon have reportedly shown interest. Amazon in particular, still without a dominant social app, sees the opportunity.

Whether ByteDance agrees to sell remains uncertain. With trade tensions rising, and Trump's political interests involved, TikTok's path forward remains anything but simple.

