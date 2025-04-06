Prince Harry is said to be expressing dissatisfaction with his wife, Meghan Markle, regarding the involvement of their children—Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3—in the promotional activities surrounding her newly launched lifestyle brand, "As Ever."

According to Wilkinson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not aligned in their approach to how their children are presented to the public, reflecting an ongoing tension within the couple's broader strategy for managing family privacy and media engagement.

According to PageSix, Wilkinson shared his insights during an episode of "A Right Royal Podcast," noting, "Harry would much rather his children were not seen."

"He doesn't want them to be photographed," Wilkinson added. "He's worried that if he takes them outside Montecito, there will be a group of photographers trying to take their pictures."

On the other hand, Meghan reportedly has a more open approach. "She grew up in California and wants her kids to enjoy the outdoors — go to the beach, go out and do fun things. She doesn't want to keep them hidden away," Wilkinson explained.

Meghan's family helped launch As Ever. Doria taste-tested, Harry's voice is in the video, and Lili, Archie, and the dogs appeared. pic.twitter.com/B0v7K9SWSw — Talk Nerdy (@TalkNerdyto) April 5, 2025

Prince Harry Reportedly Upset Over Kids in Meghan's Posts

While Meghan has avoided showing the children's faces, she has included them in recent social media posts tied to her brand.

In February, she shared a video of Archie and Lilibet baking treats for Valentine's Day. In March, she posted a photo of Lilibet with Harry on a boat. Another picture showed the children's red hair as they played in the garden — part of a promotional shot for As Ever.

Despite these glimpses, the children were not featured in Meghan's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," which premiered in March, NYPost said.

Harry made a short appearance, but Archie and Lilibet were absent from the episodes. Still, Meghan prepared for a children's party in one scene, further showing her "mom-life" image.

Wilkinson pointed out that Meghan seems to be using the kids to present herself as a hands-on mother and homemaker. "She's a mother. She's cooking at home. She's showing that side of her," he said, before adding, "Harry is probably not overly happy."

The couple's representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Meghan shared that Archie and Lilibet have picked up some of Harry's British accent. "They say things like z-e-b-r-a with a British twist," she said, calling the moments "adorable."