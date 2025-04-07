Sydney Sweeney was seen staying under the radar with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino for the first time since news broke that they had called off their wedding.

The pair was seen grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles in pictures that have made their way to social media. Sweeney kept much of her face hidden by wearing large sunglasses and a hood over top of her head. Davino also kept a low profile with sunglasses and a dark outfit.

Page Six reports that Sweeney and Davino were accompanied by their dog and did not engage in any PDA while they were out and about.

Sweeney and Davino went public with their relationship in 2018 before Davino proposed to the 'Euphoria' actress in 2022. However, the couple decided to end their relationship in 2025 and called off their wedding.

After news broke that their wedding had been called off, a source close to the couple spoke to People about the situation, revealing that Sweeney's focus in on work at the moment.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source shared.

The source went on to reveal that Sweeney is not ready to settle down at this moment.

"They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now," the insider shared.

Signs arose earlier this year that Sweeney and Davino were having problems when TMZ reported that their original wedding day that was planned for May had been postponed indefinitely.

Neither Sweeney, nor Davino has addressed the split publicly.