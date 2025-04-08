Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast is losing viewers and listeners across Spotify and YouTube.

The podcast, launched in March and co-hosted by Obama's brother Craig Robinson, has struggled to maintain consistent viewership, and has fallen on several streaming platforms since its debut a month ago.

'IMO' has fallen to No. 36 on Spotify's top podcast chart. The podcast had previously been ranked at No. 34 the day before. On Apple, the podcast has fallen out of the top 25.

Similarly, 'IMO' has been steadlily losing viewers on YouTube. The show's debut episode raked in 338,000 views, while their most recent full-length episode posted to Obama's channel only garnered 66,000 views.

Obama's podcast has featured guests such as Issa Rae, Seth and Lauren Rogen, Keke Palmer and Jay Shetty.

'IMO' has been the subject of controversy since it was released over the show's name being similar to the acronym used by a United Kingdom podcast called 'In My Opinion' that launched in 2021.

The hosts of the podcast have recently claimed their show has been impacted as result of the similar names.

"It's definitely impacted our engagement. How many people come through to us via search, we've definitely seen an impact on that. We're still trying to quantify what that impact has been," host Mulinde told Metro UK.

"It's just one of those David and Goliath things, where we are smaller creators. I'm pretty sure if we were on Mr. Beast's level, and her team had done their research, I'd be like, 'Do you know what? No, someone else has got it, it's fine,'" Mulinde added.

However, the host noted that he believes that Obama was unaware of the similarity and that her choosing a similar name was not done with ill intent.

"I don't think she's done this maliciously, I don't even think she even knows about this," Mulinde noted.

Obama has not responded to the controversy over the similar names.