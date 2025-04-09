Russell Brand will appear in public for the first time since he was accused of sexual offences, including rape.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the event following the announcement of the charges against him for rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two additional counts of sexual assault, he will take part in a discussion on "Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power" this Saturday at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

"In a time when public pressure often seeks to silence rather than engage, New College of Florida is reaffirming its role in creating space for open inquiry—not eliminating it," said Alexandra Nicole Islas, Director of Public Policy Events at New College of Florida.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to move forward with Russell Brand's scheduled appearance as part of a broader conversation on society, culture, and free speech. This is a reflection of our commitment to civil discourse and the belief that even challenging conversations deserve room in the public square," Islas further said.

"While the justice system independently addresses other matters, our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas—especially those that invite dialogue such as the topic of cancel culture and free speech, can be explored with respect, critical thought, and intellectual integrity," he further added.

. It will be aired live and then uploaded to the YouTube, X, and Rumble accounts of New College of Florida. It is advertised as "New College of Florida Socratic Stage Presents: Thinking Without Permission - A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power."

Brand, a father of three, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month. It has been alleged that he has been residing with his family in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, since departing the UK last October. Allegations against him go back 26 years.

The British Crown Prosecution Service is currently investigating Katy Perry's ex on Friday for alleged assaults on four women that took place between 1999 and 2005.

In a social media video, Brand admitted to being a "drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile" before he came to know Christianity.

Nonetheless, the New York Times reported that he expressed gratitude for the chance to defend himself in court, denied ever having committed rape or sexual assault, and that he had "never engaged in nonconsensual conduct."