Michelle Obama has not held back when it comes to speculation about the state of her marriage to former President Barack Obama, famously shutting down rumors of a divorce on a podcast over the summer.

Speaking on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast, Michelle Obama, 61, clarified that her absence from several high-profile events was not indicative of any marital issues but rather a reflection of her priorities.

"People couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," she said.

Michelle emphasized that she is not walking away from her 31-year marriage but is instead focused on her commitments and goals.

The rumors came after Barack Obama's wife Michelle failed to attend several events with him, prompting suggestions of a distance in their marriage.

However, she stressed that her choices are rooted in her autonomy and interests.

"I still care about girls' education. The library is opening in a year from now," Michelle said, referring to the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

"There are certain things I am and am not doing with the library."

Societal Pressures

During the podcast, she also spoke about the societal pressures women face when making decisions that may disappoint others.

"When I say no (to a project), people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm OK. That's the thing that we as women struggle with – disappointing people," she explained.

Michelle expressed frustration at how quickly the public jumped to conclusions about her marriage instead of recognizing her right to make personal decisions.

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself. But, that's what society does to us," she added.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992 and share two daughters.

The Obama Presidential Center is set to open later this year.