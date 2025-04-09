Rosie O'Donnell has made the drastic decision to exclude her estranged daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, from her $80 million fortune following years of public strife. The former talk show presenter seemingly had no qualms about making this decision just days before starting a new chapter in her life by relocating to Ireland.

Chelsea O'Donnell has responded by petitioning the court to revert to her birth mother Deanna Micoley's maiden name, Neuens, as her last name.

A source familiar with what has happened revealed to Daily Mail UK that "Chelsea really didn't care that Rosie wrote her out."

The source added, "I mean who wouldn't want to have access to millions? But for Chelsea it is not about the money, it's about feeling wanted and loved."

"And that's something she feels she has never really had from Rosie," the source added. "Money is what allowed for Rosie to send her away to six or seven boarding schools during her lifetime. Rich people can pay someone else to raise their kids. Middle- or lower-class parents actually have to be parents, they can't ship their kids off at the first sign of trouble," the source further added.

Chelsea, the second of Rosie O'Donnell's five adopted children, is currently in a sober living facility in Marinette, Wisconsin, and could not be reached for comment.

She has recently been sentenced to six years of probation after facing three consecutive drug-related arrests.

The 27-year-old appeared in court in Wisconsin with her attorney, Brad Hansen, on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to three felony charges: resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, and possession of methamphetamine.

As reported by People, she received a two-year probation term for each charge.

As part of her probation conditions, Chelsea must maintain complete sobriety, cannot possess alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, must avoid contact with drug users or dealers, and is prohibited from owning firearms.

Chelsea must also complete a comprehensive mental health assessment and earn a high school diploma or GED. If these conditions are not met, jail time may be imposed.

Her misdemeanor charges of possessing narcotic substances and drug paraphernalia have been dropped in the interim.