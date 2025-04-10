Pop superstar Taylor Swift has rarely been seen in public in recent days, with reports claiming she is enjoying secret vacations with her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce. However, some speculate her disappearance could also be due to a lawsuit she is facing from a Florida artist.

Kimberly Marasco has filed a $30 million lawsuit against Swift, accusing her of copyright infringement across several albums, including Lover and Folklore. In the suit, Marasco alleges that Swift unlawfully incorporated elements of her poetry into songs and visuals. The artist said she first suspected infringement after attending one of Swift's Eras Tour performances in 2024.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, Marasco has noted that the case is struggling to move forward due to difficulties in serving the pop star with court papers. In fact, Marasco filed a motion on Monday, pointing out that the court papers have yet to be served due to Swift's out-of-state residence and the refusal of her security team to provide any information on her whereabouts.

"Plaintiff is concerned that tying all defendants' response deadlines to the service of Taylor Swift — who is particularly difficult to serve — may unduly delay the case and prejudice Plaintiff, especially if the service of the other four defendants is later contested," she wrote in the filing.

It is not the first time Marasco had filed a lawsuit against Swift. In 2023, she accused the pop star of copyright infringement. Still, she failed to serve the idol the necessary documents due to her extensive travel schedule for the Eras Tour and because Swift hid her properties under trusts and LLCs. This led the judge to dismiss Swift from the case. That said, the claims against her production company, Taylor Swift Productions, were not dropped and remain active.

The current lawsuit names Swift, songwriters Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Universal Music Group Inc., and Republic Records. Only Swift remains to be served the court papers.