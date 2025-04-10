In a newly released episode of 'Not Gonna Lie' with Kylie Kelce, the podcast host opened up about the pressure she felt while interviewing former First Lady Michelle Obama — despite appearing poised in the final cut.

The episode, which debuted on April 10 but was taped earlier, included a fan-submitted question asking how Kelce stayed composed during such a high-profile moment. In response, Kelce didn't hesitate to give credit where it was due. "First of all, Tristan, the editing team behind Not Gonna Lie did me a solid," she said with a laugh. "I had to wipe my upper lip sweat multiple times. Multiple times. Okay?"

Kelce, who lives in Philadelphia, acknowledged the general surprise from listeners about landing Obama as a guest. "A lot of fans were shocked that we got Michelle Obama. Girl, same. Guys, I still can't wrap my head around it."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelce spoke about her long-standing respect for Obama, including the fact that she cast her first-ever vote for Barack Obama. She also addressed a negative comment left on the podcast's page with a sharp and respectful reply. "Hi Dana. We actually don't do this here. If you have nothing nice to say just keep scrolling," Kelce wrote, which earned over 5,000 likes.

The episode with Obama originally aired on March 20. During their conversation, the two women reflected on the ups and downs of motherhood and having partners in the public eye.

Kelce has since welcomed her fourth child, Finnley Anne, with husband Jason Kelce. Though currently on maternity leave, she continues to share pre-recorded episodes, including one where she opened up about postpartum experiences and emphasized, "You can have these thoughts and feelings... but you can still love your child and be happy that your child is here."