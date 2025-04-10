Kanye West, also known as Ye, ignited another firestorm on 'X' (formerly Twitter) after sharing a clip of his 2010 hit 'Runaway' alongside a controversial caption.

In the post, Ye wrote, "Maybe if I sing about pedophilia I can do the Super Bowl Fuuuu*k everybody Fooorreveeeer"

The post reads as an apparent jab at Kendrick Lamar and the NFL's decision to have him perform at the Super Bowl, laced with Ye's signature sarcasm. Lamar famously performed his Drake diss-track "Not Like Us" during the last Super Bowl halftime show, which includes lyrics accusing Drake of pedophilia.

Though the video showcased one of his most acclaimed songs, it wasn't the music that went viral—it was the pointed accusation embedded in the caption. The post quickly drew mixed reactions from fans, critics, and casual observers, with many questioning whether Ye was calling out the industry or simply stirring the pot again.

Some users saw the statement as a critique of entertainment gatekeeping. "The Super Bowl needs Ye now not the other way around. the culture's already watching," one account wrote, supporting the idea that Ye's influence remains unmatched despite his absence from mainstream stages.

Others had a different take. "You could have been done the Super Bowl. It's because of your own doing that you won't," commented @ladidaix, pointing toward Ye's history of controversy as the reason behind his lack of invites. Another user mocked him, saying, "maybe you can sing on young nicholas fuentes podcast? that's your level now ye."

A few users chose to focus on the music rather than the message. "ignoring the caption, what a song ffs," @utdbrxy said. Meanwhile, @JustregularUS shared conflicted feelings: "I listened to the entire post, upsets me because I supported this amazing art. But I can't support anymore. Gotta love you from afar."

As of now, neither the NFL nor Super Bowl organizers have issued any comment on Ye's claim.