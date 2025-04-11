Actress Rebecca Gayheart has spoken openly about her relationship with actor Eric Dane after officially calling off their divorce.

The couple, who first separated in 2018, are now staying married and focused on raising their two daughters together.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents," Gayheart told E! News on April 9 at a screening of the documentary "The Carters: Hurts to Love You."

She added, "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well."

Gayheart and Dane, known for their roles in "Beverly Hills," "90210" and "Grey's Anatomy," have two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Though Gayheart filed for divorce nearly six years ago, court documents show she asked to dismiss the case last month. Dane agreed, and the case was soon closed by a Los Angeles court.

During her interview, Gayheart reflected on their long relationship and why she doesn't see it as a failure, US Magazine said.

"It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for—well, we are still married—but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids," she said. "That's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Although the couple has been seen on family trips over the years, neither has confirmed whether they are back together romantically. In late 2023, rumors cooled when Dane was seen dining with Priya Jain.

In March, Jain posted — and later deleted — pictures of the two, including images of matching tattoos.

Gayheart did not speak on Dane's current relationship status. She chose instead to focus on their shared commitment to family, saying that being great coparents is what matters most now.

According to ENews, she also shared that their daughters might follow in their footsteps. "My 15-year-old definitely wants to model and act," Gayheart revealed. "They both talk about it, but they're too young yet."

Gayheart was also at the screening to support her longtime friend Soleil Moon Frye, who directed "The Carters," which premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The documentary looks at the lives of Nick Carter and his late brother Aaron Carter.