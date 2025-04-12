NFL star Travis Kelce has reportedly expressed a desire to confront Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after the rapper made explicit defamatory claims about his girlfriend, music icon Taylor Swift.

The controversy began after West posted a series of now-deleted tweets. In one of the posts, the rapper alleged that Swift had been involved in a sexual encounter with singers Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

""I'll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f***ed Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me. This tweet is one thousand percent true," he wrote.

According to sources close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce is furious over West's remarks and wants to confront him "man to man." The source further said that Kelce is even more frustrated because he knows that making any sort of response to West's tweet will only "give more attention to the lies."

Swift herself has taken legal action, issuing a cease-and-desist letter to West. The letter reportedly labels the rapper's statements as "false, defamatory, and amounting to sexual harassment." Both Bieber and Styles have denied the allegations through sources close to them.

The incendiary tweets were part of a broader social media rant by West. In one post published this week, the rapper suggested that he and Ray J should collaborate to create a "part two" of the latter's infamous 2007 sex tape with West's former wife, Kim Kardashian. He had also previously accused Kim of sex trafficking their children.

Furthermore, West attacked Jay Z and Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir, claiming the children were born through artificial insemination and questioned their mental capacity. He later apologized to Jay-Z in a tweet, only to follow it with vulgar speculation and an inappropriate question about his sex life with Beyoncé.