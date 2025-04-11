Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has sparked outrage once again after publishing another series of disturbing sex-related posts targeting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and pop icon Beyoncé.

In one post shared on X (formerly Twitter), West referenced Kardashian's infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J and suggested that he and the singer should collaborate for a "part two."

"Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two," he wrote.

It is worth noting that West previously told DJ Akademiks about wondering if he should tweet that thought out during their horrendous podcast interview (in which he wore a KKK outfit). West offended DJ Akademiks so much that he shared the potential tweet before the rapper had actually posted it publicly.

Read more: Kanye Takes Jab at Kendrick Lamar Claiming Super Bowl Would Book Him If He Rapped About Pedophilia

West's remarks didn't stop there. He initially wrote an apology to Jay Z for previously attacking his and Beyoncé twins—7-year-olds Sir and Rumi. Almost immediately after, the rapper asked a vulgar question about Jay Z's sex life with Beyoncé.

"Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p---y? I mean like, at least a couple times," he posted.

Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get pussy

I mean like at least a couple times — ye (@kanyewest) April 10, 2025

Kim, Ray J, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé have not yet reacted to West's recent posts.

West's recent posts are the latest in a string of troubling tweets in recent weeks. On Feb. 7, Ye shared a series of inflammatory tweets, including antisemitic remarks such as "I'm a Nazi" and "I love Hitler." He also made disturbing claims about his relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori, stating he has "dominion" over her. In addition to antisemitic rhetoric, he made racially charged remarks and supported controversial figures like Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces allegations of sexual assault.

Reports suggest that his controversial actions may have contributed to a fallout with Censori, as insiders claim she was distressed by his inflammatory tweets.