Rory McIlroy is riding high off of his recent 2025 Masters win, and now an old clip of him showing off his golfing skills at a very young age has surfaced.

The clip is taken from an Irish talk show called 'Kelly.' In the 1999 episode, the 9-year-old McIlroy demonstrates his impressive golfing skills by hitting a ball into a washing machine.

Prior to showing off his skills, McIlroy revealed that he practiced chipping balls into his mother's washing machine when the weather was bad and he could not practice outside. The clip then cuts to McIlroy bouncing a golf ball before settling down and chipping a ball into an open washing machine, leading him to be all smiles.

9-year-old Rory McIlroy chipping into a washing machine on Northern Irish talk show “Kelly” (1999) pic.twitter.com/8iYAK0qli2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 13, 2025

McIlroy's victory at this year's Masters was an important moment in his career, because he had suffered an 11-year drought in major championships prior to winning.

The golfer secured his first green jacket and completed the coveted the rare Grand Slam - an achievement that is marked by winning The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship at a minimum of one time during the course of a golfer's career. Additionally, McIlroy has now become one of six men to have a Grand Slam in his career and the first since legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

McIlroy won the Masters after playing for 72 holes as well as a one-hole playoff against Justin Rose.

While many years have passed since McIlroy used to chip balls into his mother's washing machine, the golfer shared that he could not wait to celebrate with his parents in an interview post his win.

"I can't wait to celebrate with them," McIlroy said, according to Yahoo.