"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" director Chris Columbus joked that he fears he will be deported to his motherland if he cuts President Donald Trump's cameo from the 1992 Christmas classic.

"I can't cut it," Columbus told the San Francisco Chronicle. "If I cut it, I'll probably be sent out of the country. I'll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I'll have to go back to Italy or something," alluding to the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.

The 66-year-old director added that Trump's 7-second cameo has become a "curse" and an albatross for the celebrated director.

"I just wish it was gone," he added.

Previously, Columbus told Business Insider the then Plaza Hotel owner only allowed the crew to film there if he was in the movie, so they agreed to give Trump a part. Trump later claimed the director begged him to be in the film, which Columbus denied, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle.