2025 has already seen a wave of high-profile celebrity breakups, with several beloved couples announcing their separations in just the first few months of the year. Here are 12 celebrity couples who have broken up so far in 2025, with details on each split and what has been reported.

1. Rami Malek and Emma Corrin

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 after being spotted together at several film events. Their relationship became public later that year, and they were often seen supporting each other at premieres and award shows.

In April 2025, sources confirmed to People that the couple had quietly split. While neither Malek nor Corrin commented publicly, insiders said their busy schedules and desire for privacy contributed to the breakup.

2. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino began dating in 2018, keeping their romance mostly out of the spotlight. The couple got engaged in 2022, and Sweeney often credited Davino for being supportive of her acting career.

By March 2025, reports surfaced that the two had ended their engagement. Friends close to the couple said Sweeney's rising fame and packed filming schedule made it difficult to maintain the relationship.

3. Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik met through mutual friends and married in 2021. Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

In March 2025, Brunson filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple had a postnuptial agreement, and sources said the split was amicable, with both focused on their careers.

4. Simone Ashley and Tino Klein

Simone Ashley and Tino Klein met at a London charity event in 2022 and quickly became a couple. They made their red carpet debut at the Bridgerton season two premiere. However, Ashley revealed in February 2025 that they had broken up. She told reporters she was entering her "single era" and wanted to focus on her acting projects.

5. Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel

Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel started dating in 2021 after meeting through friends in Los Angeles. They often shared photos together on social media, celebrating anniversaries and travels.

In February 2025, Medel announced their breakup on Instagram, saying he was grateful for their time together and would continue to value love in his life.

6. Lily Allen and David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour met in 2019 and married in a small Las Vegas ceremony in 2020. The couple blended their families and often appeared together at public events.

By early 2025, reports confirmed the couple had separated. Sources said they had been facing marital challenges for some time and decided to part ways amicably.

7. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson began dating in 2010 and married in 2014. They have three children and often spoke about their strong family bond. In January 2025, Simpson confirmed their separation, calling it "painful." The couple is now focused on co-parenting and supporting their children.

8. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in 2008. They have three children and were known for their close partnership in both family and business.

After 16 years of marriage, the couple separated in early 2025. They are moving forward with divorce proceedings and have stated their commitment to remaining friends for the sake of their children.

9. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler began dating in late 2021, making their relationship public at the 2022 Met Gala. They were often seen together at fashion and film events. In January 2025, sources confirmed the couple had split. The breakup was described as amicable, with both focusing on their careers.

10. Naomi Osaka and Cordae

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae started dating in 2019, supporting each other's careers and welcoming a daughter in 2023. At the start of 2025, Osaka announced their breakup on Instagram, emphasizing there was "no bad blood" and praising Cordae as a great father.

11. James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber met in 2022 and began dating soon after. They appeared together on Vanderpump Rules and shared their relationship journey with fans.

In January 2025, Lewber confirmed their breakup on social media, stating she would continue to support Kennedy's sobriety and personal growth. It is, however, worth noting that Lewber spoke about their "toxic" relationship in her podcast, "StarStruck."

12. Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford

Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford met in 2006 and married in 2007. They worked together on DC's Legends of Tomorrow and have a son. Earlier this year, the couple filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage. They released a joint statement expressing their intention to remain friends and co-parents.