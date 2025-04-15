Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue to face divorce rumors despite the couple addressing the public speculation on several occasions.

Both Michelle and Barack have been open about the hardships that their marriage has faced, with Michelle most recently stating that the decision to focus on herself has fed into the rumors of a divorce.

"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay. That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," Michelle said on the podcast 'Work in Progress with Sophia Bush.'

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible," Michelle continued.

Barack has also acknowledged the complexities of their marriage, admitting that his time as president put a strain on his marriage. The politician shared that he was emotionally "in debt" to Michelle but has since focused on "dig himself out of that hole" to be on better terms with his wife.

A representative for the couple has also shut down split rumors for the couple earlier this year and described the divorce rumors as "categorically untrue." Barack and Michelle have also celebrated each other on social media in recent months, seemingly shutting down divorce speculation.

In 2018 Michelle made similar statements and shared that she Barack are "finding each other again."

"We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it's just us—what we were when we started this thing: No kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams" Michelle said, according to Yahoo.

That same year, Michelle spoke about going to marriage counseling.

"I wanted to bring him in to have another person tell him 'Get yourself together,'" Michelle explained at the time.

However, the podcast star has added that it was "not my partner's job to make me happy. We have to make each other happy. There's a part of me that was waiting for him to do for me, and I didn't need him to do it, I needed it done. I was having arguments, not about it getting done, but about him doing it."

Michelle would go on to share that even strong marriages have problems and that seeking help assisted them in mending their marriage.

"I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there's something wrong with them. And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it," Michelle added in a separate interview with ABC.

Barack and Michelle have been married for over three decades, having tied the knot in 1992. They share two children together, Sasha and Malia.