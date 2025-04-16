Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick seemed to present a united front at a recent stop on the promotional trail for their movie "Another Simple Favor" — but one body language expert says their red carpet reunion was not quite as amicable as it appears.

The pair, who headline the upcoming sequel to 2018's "A Simple Favor," posed together Tuesday at the Corinthia Hotel for a photocall before heading to a special screening later at the Ham Yard Hotel. Despite appearing to smile for the camera, some fans and critics remarked that the chemistry between the co-stars appeared to be missing.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that their posture and expressions hinted at possible tension.

"There's an awkwardness or self-consciousness about them," James said. "Their poses look rigid, and they seem to lack synchronization. Standing almost face-to-face, the arms around each other's backs appear self-consciously placed rather than part of a genuine hug."

Photos from the London Photo Call for ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR.



Another Simple Favour will launch globally on Prime Video on 1 May 2025.

'Not Much Rapport Here'

Lively, 37, seemed to have more life in her and seemed at ease, as James noted.

"Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable," she said. "It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses."

In solo shots of Lively, she was also analyzed by the expert, who claimed the actress was exhibiting confidence in a plunging tasseled leather coat sans a bra. James, in turn, noticed, "Her eye expression glows, and she works the dramatic leather coat as she soaks up the camera attention."

Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) and Blake Lively attend a screening of "Another Simple Favor" in London.



©: ambravernuccio pic.twitter.com/U2T0kXEZyE — Anna Kendrick Rocks (@AnnaKRocks) April 15, 2025

Kendrick walked with a reserved body language by comparison. "There are few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport here," James said, adding that a significant height difference between the two may have made their poses more challenging.

"At one point, it even looks like they're both talking at the same time — their mouths are open — which can signal a lack of connection or a struggle to sync," she noted.

Rumors Swirl Amid Ongoing Drama

The awkward dynamic comes amid months of speculation surrounding the pair's working relationship. At last month's South by Southwest premiere of "Another Simple Favor," a protester holding a "Blake lied" sign disrupted the red carpet amid Lively's ongoing legal feud with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

When asked about Lively in particular, Kendrick did little to quench the rumor mill, answering the question as though it were a multiple-choice, "Oh, you know..." She said that on the red carpet but didn't elaborate.

During the screening, the actresses were said to be standing stiffly next to each other, and Kendrick was looking at the floor while Lively was talking. The time has also come as People is reporting that Kendrick has been "disturbed" by online remarks, worried that the backlash against Lively will harm the film's success.

"She's not used to being caught up in any drama," a source told the outlet.

"Another Simple Favor," set to premiere on Prime Video May 1, follows Kendrick's character Stephanie and Lively's Emily as they head to Capri, Italy, for Emily's lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman.