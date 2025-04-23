Elizabeth Hurley has entered Billy Ray Cyrus' life as a bright, shining light.

The 63-year-old country legend was in hot water with the masses after confirming his relationship with the 59-year-old Hurley on Instagram over the weekend. The pair first met on the set of the 2022 holiday film "Christmas in Paradise," where their romance was said to have blossomed.

An insider who knows Hurley told The US Sun that the actress has felt "like a new woman" since they started dating. That is why the insider said, "She thinks he is the best guy possible for her and hopes they can build something unique together."

Hurley, who had previously been married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar and dated the late producer Steve Bing, is reportedly "obsessed" with Cyrus's character. The insider continued, "Elizabeth feels that Billy is an unbelievable person, so kind, and she is obsessed with his personality as she always praises him and talks about his strengths and how nice and funny he is all the time."

Healing and Compatibility

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, who recently ended a short-lived marriage with Australian singer Firerose, has reportedly turned a corner emotionally. A close friend of the musician said Hurley brought back "that spark."

"He went through a lot of bad moments, but Elizabeth brought that spark back," the friend told the outlet. "His life is now so much better with her — she makes him so happy and full of life."

The bond they share seems both uncomplicated and deeply powerful, based on love and mutual principles. "They do simple things," the friend said. "They love to walk around, hold each other's hands, like simple people that enjoy simple moments of life and love."

Cyrus has six children from previous relationships, and he's had a tenuous relationship with some of them following the 2022 breakup with Tish Cyrus. However, sources say his relationship with Hurley has defused family tensions. The source added, "All of their kids enjoy what they see, and everyone is happy for both of them."

The friend added, "He calls her his sunshine, because she brings so much good energy and positive things... he knows he has found a gem."