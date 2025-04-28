Pete Davidson is opening up like never before. The 31-year-old comedian recently revealed that the confident image many people see isn't exactly real.

"If you guys think I have confidence, I have been fooling everyone," Davidson shared in a new interview with People.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum explained how hard it is to express himself without being misunderstood.

He also reflected on his childhood, which was deeply affected by the loss of his father during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

"I had a really sh–ty childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was 7," Davidson said, sharing how that early tragedy shaped his life.

Through the years, Davidson built a tough outer shell to cope with fame and personal struggles. He admitted that he used to care too much about what others thought, often at the cost of his own well-being.

"Trying to be of service to others and not take care of myself and, like, just try people please," he admitted.

However, Davidson says he's been working on a new way of thinking. Now, he focuses on the people who truly matter to him.

"At the end of the day, it's like your family matters and your two or three friends that you have matter. Everybody else can go f–k themselves," he said with honesty.

Pete Davidson candidly admits how he’s been ‘fooling everyone’ with his public persona https://t.co/QQN2kEuiBY pic.twitter.com/IfzLiVaUVE — Page Six (@PageSix) April 27, 2025

Pete Davidson Talks About Dropping the Pressure to Impress Others

Davidson also pointed out that he doesn't feel the same pressure to impress strangers anymore. "You don't have to put all this pressure on yourself," he added.

According to PageSix, this newer mindset comes after years of falling into emotional "traps" and struggling with the demands of fame.

Now, he believes life is better when you stop worrying about opinions from people you don't even know.

In the same interview, Davidson touched on how tough today's world is, especially for young people growing up with constant internet access. Though he didn't go into much detail about it, he made it clear that he thinks real-life human connection is more important than online attention.

Davidson, who is now dating model Elsie Hewitt, seems to be focusing on what makes him happiest. Friends and family have noticed the positive changes in him, saying he appears much more grounded.

While Pete Davidson's humor and boldness made him famous, it's clear that behind the jokes is someone who's learning to heal — and finally putting himself first.