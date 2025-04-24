Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are expected to be subpoenaed this week in the legal battle between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni. The high-profile case centers on the production of the film "It Ends With Us."

Sources say Swift and Jackman will "definitely be served this week," with the timing described as imminent and unpredictable, per The Daily Mail. Both stars are close to the main parties in the dispute: Swift is a longtime friend of Lively, while Jackman shares a strong friendship with Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

"It could happen at any time," one source told the outlet.

The legal drama began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, emotional distress, and lost wages during the making of It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation, civil extortion, and attempting to take over creative control of the film.

Taylor Swift's connection to the case stems from her reported involvement in the film's production process. While she did not appear in the movie, one of her songs was featured in the trailer and soundtrack at Lively's request. There are also reports suggesting Swift may have influenced casting choices and script revisions, although her exact role remains unclear. Baldoni's legal team claims that Lively used her friendship with Swift to gain leverage during creative disputes, referencing a meeting at Lively's New York apartment where Swift and Reynolds reportedly supported Lively's suggestions for the script.

Hugh Jackman's expected testimony is linked to his close relationship with both Lively and Reynolds, as well as his recent collaboration with Reynolds in the film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The trial is scheduled for March 2026, and representatives for all parties have declined to comment publicly on the pending subpoenas.