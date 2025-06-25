Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their nearly decade-long relationship, with sources indicating the actor is now planning to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding as a single man.

The couple, who first began dating in January 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, appears to have quietly called it quits after facing months of relationship strain. According to TMZ, Bloom is expected to make his debut as a single man during the high-profile Venice wedding festivities this week. Sources close to the situation tell the outlet that "he's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard". The actor may even team up with Leonardo DiCaprio for some bar crawling during the celebration.

Perry's notable absence from the wedding guest list has intensified speculation about the split. While the pop star is currently on her Lifetimes Tour in Australia, promoting her 143 album, sources suggest her absence is more telling than her professional obligations would indicate. The couple was originally expected to attend the Bezos-Sanchez wedding together.

The relationship troubles reportedly began surfacing earlier this month when Perry was spotted without her distinctive flower-shaped engagement ring during performances. Fans first noticed potential issues when the singer told a Sydney audience that a local chocolate biscuit "saved" her during a breakup before performing her 2008 heartbreak song "I'm Still Breathing."

Sources close to the couple indicate their relationship has been "on the rocks" for some time, with the pair spending much of the past month apart. According to insiders, the stress surrounding Perry's professional struggles, including the lukewarm reception to her latest album, may have contributed to the strain on their relationship.

The breakup rumors gained additional traction when reports emerged that Bloom was not supportive of Perry's recent Blue Origin space flight with Lauren Sanchez and other women. An insider told the Daily Mail that Bloom "told her the whole thing looked ridiculous" and wasn't impressed with her space journey.

While neither Perry nor Bloom has made an official statement confirming the split, sources suggest they are "just waiting until the tour is done before they split." Some reports indicate the couple may attempt "make-or-break talks" when Perry returns to the United States after her Australian tour dates.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020.

