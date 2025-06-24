Brooklyn Beckham's devotion to his wife, Nicola Peltz, has reportedly crossed into concerning territory, according to friends and family, who say his attachment is so intense that it has driven a wedge between him and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

A source close to the 25-year-old aspiring chef told the Daily Mail that Brooklyn is "absolutely besotted" with the actress and "will literally do anything she wants him to." Friends say the level of infatuation has gone beyond his previous relationships.

"Brooklyn has had other girlfriends, some very long-term, but we have never seen anything like Nicola before. This is pure infatuation."

The couple, who met again at Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party in 2019 and married in 2022, have rarely spent a night apart since getting together.

"We've been inseparable ever since," Brooklyn said in a Glamour Germany interview, brushing off Nicola's awkward giggle and clenched-teeth reply of "That's true" after he recalled falling in love that night.

Public appearances have only fueled speculation about the dynamic between the two. Brooklyn has said he "always" tries to match outfits with Nicola because he "really likes it," as seen when he wore an almost identical white shirt and bow tie to hers at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show.

At the 2021 and 2023 Met Galas, clips show him clinging closely to her, in one case picking up the train of her gown and hiding behind her.

In a Cosmopolitan video, Nicola guessed things that annoy Brooklyn. Her first answer, "When I don't say I love you back in five seconds?" She followed up with, "When I don't text you back right away?" to which he replied, "That does annoy me."

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham Quietly Covers up Tattoo Dedicated to Mom Victoria Amid Family Drama

Family Fallout

Behind the scenes, Brooklyn's attachment may be contributing to an alleged rift with the Beckhams. He and Nicola skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday last month despite being in London at the time.

Instead, Brooklyn shared a video on Instagram captioned, "I always choose you baby."

According to The Daily Mail, the Beckhams now refer to him as "The Hostage," as he has reportedly cut ties with his brothers and didn't congratulate his father on receiving a knighthood. The couple now lives in a $13 million mansion in Los Angeles, far from the Beckham family circle in the U.K.