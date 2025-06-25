Bridgerton star Simone Ashley made a stunning appearance at the European premiere of "F1: The Movie" in London on June 23, despite her role being significantly reduced in the film's final cut.

The 30-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square wearing a gold metallic Balmain gown, showing her support for the project and her fellow cast members. Ashley's storyline was among several that did not make it into the final version of the Formula One racing drama, leaving her with only a brief, non-speaking appearance on screen.

Director Joseph Kosinski explained that the decision was part of the normal filmmaking process, telling People magazine that "it happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use." The Top Gun: Maverick director clarified that "there were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut."

The actress had been confirmed for the Brad Pitt-led film in July 2024, with filming taking place during actual Formula One race weekends throughout 2023 and 2024. Co-star Damson Idris described Ashley's role as "more of a cameo appearance" that involved "a romantic subplot."

Despite the reduced screen time, Ashley maintained a gracious attitude about the experience. She told Elle earlier this month that she had "a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie". The actress emphasized her appreciation for experiencing multiple Grand Prix events during filming.

"I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again," she added.

Following the premiere, Ashley took to Instagram to express her feelings about the evening, writing: "It was a joy to reunite with the cast and crew, and to celebrate—I couldn't have been prouder watching everyone shine on screen and on the carpet."

The film, which cost an estimated $300 million to produce, stars Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris as rookie Joshua Pearce. 'F1: The Movie' was released internationally on June 25 and will hit North American theaters on June 27.

The movie "F1" centers on Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver played by Brad Pitt, who comes out of retirement to mentor a young rookie driver, Joshua "Noah" Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris. Sonny, haunted by a career-ending crash decades earlier, is persuaded by his old friend and team owner Ruben, played by Javier Bardem, to join the struggling Apex Grand Prix team.