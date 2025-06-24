Three weeks after ending her long-running relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson is reportedly adjusting well and focusing on what comes next.

The 34-year-old actress had been in an on-and-off relationship with Martin for seven years.

They were last seen together publicly on May 19 at a yoga class in Malibu, not far from the $12.5 million home they purchased in 2020.

A Break That Wasn't Unexpected

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, the breakup came after long-standing issues between the two. "The split wasn't exactly a shock. They had the same issues for a while," the insider said.

Johnson, who reportedly called off an engagement to Martin, is said to be embracing this new phase of her life with a clear sense of direction.

According to the source, "She wants to live her life very intentionally."

Johnson is said to be prioritizing fulfillment both personally and professionally. While she's passionate about her work, the "Fifty Shades" actress loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career; those close to her say she's seeking meaning in every area of life.

"She believes there is more to life than work. She wants a meaningful life on all levels."

"I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing." - Dakota Johnson on how she feels watching Chris Martin on stage pic.twitter.com/ursoupVxOh — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) March 5, 2024

New Projects and Forward Motion

Professionally, Johnson isn't slowing down. On Monday, Neon released the trailer for her upcoming film, "Splitsville," which is set to hit U.S. theaters in August. The film received a six-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere in May.

Her rom-com "The Materialists" has already grossed $31.4 million globally.

Despite their split, Johnson has previously spoken warmly about Martin and his children, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," she told Bustle in 2023. She also called watching Martin perform her "most favorite" thing.