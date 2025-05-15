Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have quietly removed their $30 million Los Angeles mansion from the market following their high-profile move to the United Kingdom.

The property, designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra, was initially listed in January for $29.99 million but failed to attract a buyer, Realtor said.

The mansion, known as "The Brown House," boasts five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and two kitchens.

Built in 1955, the home underwent a meticulous renovation to preserve Neutra's vision while incorporating modern amenities. It sits in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood, offering sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Despite being on the market for several months, the property struggled to sell. Initially listed in March 2024 for a higher price of $33.9 million, the home was delisted in June after failing to gain traction.

Now, it seems DeGeneres and de Rossi have opted to hold onto the mansion, perhaps as one of their last remaining US properties after a series of recent real estate sales.

DeGeneres and de Rossi's $96 Million Santa Barbara Sale Precedes UK Move

In November 2024, DeGeneres and de Rossi relocated to the Cotswolds, a rural area about two hours outside of London, after selling several of their California properties.

According to US Magazine, this includes a $96 million sale of a Santa Barbara estate in August 2024 and the quick sale of a Montecito home for $5.2 million in March 2025.

The couple's move to the UK has allowed them to live a more peaceful life. A source revealed that DeGeneres enjoys being "a lot less well-known" in the Cotswolds, where the locals are less concerned with celebrity status. "No one gives a f*** if you're Kate Moss or the farmer's wife," the insider shared.

In addition to their new life in the countryside, DeGeneres and de Rossi have faced some challenges with their UK property.

Reports in February revealed tensions with neighbors over renovations to their $18 million farmhouse, including a planning dispute regarding a single-story extension.

However, the council cleared the renovations, citing that the work was done to a high standard with no impact on surrounding areas.

Though their Los Angeles mansion remains off the market, the couple's real estate ventures continue across the pond.