Sean "Diddy" Combs' family has maintained a calm, composed presence during his courtroom appearances this week.

But sources close to the music mogul say his daughters and mother are privately distressed by the disturbing testimony unfolding during the trial.

Twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs and their grandmother, Janice Combs, were seen entering and leaving Manhattan Federal Court hand-in-hand, showing little emotion as witnesses described years of alleged abuse and extreme sexual behavior. But according to an insider, the twins have been deeply affected by what they've heard.

"She hates to hear about all the sexual things... no one wants to hear that about their dad. It's disgusting to her, of course. No one likes that," a source close to 18-year-old D'Lila told the Daily Mail. "She just said she's trusting God. She's trusting God to make sure that justice will be done, and she's leaving it in God's hands."

Despite their discomfort, the source said D'Lila remains loyal. "No matter what, she supports her father. She is his daughter and he was a good dad for her, so she supports him. She doesn't agree with everything he has done."

Earlier this morning:



Sean Combs’s mother, Janice Combs, returned to court on Thursday as his defense team cross-examines Cassie Ventura.



Since her son’s arrest, she has become entangled in his legal troubles. She is named in multiple lawsuits that claim she helped conceal his… pic.twitter.com/zMargdCSVg — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) May 15, 2025

Faith and Loyalty Amid Scandal

The young women, who have attended court with their grandmother nearly every day, are reportedly horrified by the graphic nature of the allegations, but do not plan to distance themselves from their father.

"They've learned more than they ever needed to know," the source said, "but they're not going to turn their back on him."

According to the insider, D'Lila believes the adults who participated in Diddy's private parties "were consenting adults, not coerced."

"If they didn't want to be there, they didn't have to be. So she thinks justice is finding her father innocent."

Janice, who has attended the trial without fail, is also said to be leaning on her faith to remain grounded. "She's staying strong with her very close family and a solid foundation of faith," another source told the Daily Mail.

Diddy has denied all allegations and has not entered a plea to the criminal charges at the time of reporting.