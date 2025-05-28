Taylor Swift's absence from the 2025 American Music Awards left fans disappointed, especially after weeks of speculation that she would use the event to announce her highly anticipated album, Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Despite being nominated for six awards and featured in promotional materials for the show, the singer-songwriter did not attend the event or make any virtual appearances or announcements. For months, Swifties had been piecing together clues, or "Easter eggs," that suggested a May 26 reveal at the AMAs. These clues included a 26% discount on her website, shop categories spelling out "AMAS," and references to the number 26 in her previous promotional content. The recent use of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" in an episode of The Handmaid's Tale only added to fans' excitement, with many believing the album's release was imminent.

However, the night of the AMA came and went without any news about Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift's absence was especially notable because she is the most awarded artist in AMA history, with 40 wins to her name.

Several reasons have been reported for Swift's decision to skip the AMAs and hold off on the Reputation (TV) announcement. One key factor appears to be that Swift did not win any of the awards she was nominated for at the event, which means she would not have had a moment on stage to make the announcement. Award shows often notify winners in advance, and many artists who do not win choose not to attend.

Another possible reason is the artist's efforts to avoid media attention related to the ongoing legal dispute involving her former close friend Blake Lively. According to sources, Swift was concerned about being questioned about the situation, which has become a major topic in entertainment news recently. She reportedly wanted to avoid the stress that would have come with attending the high-profile event.

Additionally, Swift has been enjoying a break from the spotlight following the end of her Eras Tour and was reportedly seen in Florida during the awards weekend, further suggesting she was not planning any major public appearance or announcement at this time, according to Billboard.