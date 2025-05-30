Singer Cassie Ventura has quietly expanded her growing family with husband Alex Fine. The singer, best known for her 2006 hit "Long Way 2 Go," gave birth to her third child on May 27.

According to sources close to the family who spoke with NBC News, the baby is a boy. The couple, who wed in 2019, are already parents to two daughters: five-year-old Frankie and three-year-old Sunny. Cassie confirmed her pregnancy back in February with a heartwarming Instagram post captioned "#3," showing her growing belly alongside Fine and their daughters in a series of candid, sunlit portraits.

Fine echoed the excitement with his own message, calling the new addition "the best gift I could ask for." It's a sentiment he's shared since their early days of parenthood. When the couple welcomed Frankie shortly after their wedding, Fine wrote a heartfelt promise to always support his daughter through every milestone, from recitals to school plays.

Cassie, known for her soft-spoken persona and minimalist R&B style, often shares tender tributes to her children on social media. In 2022, she wrote to Frankie, "There are no words to describe the love that I have for you. It's out of this universe... You make Mommy's heart SO happy!"

Joy amid pain

But this joyous family milestone arrives amid a turbulent chapter in Cassie's public life. Just two weeks prior to giving birth, the singer took the stand in a high-profile federal trial involving her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. In emotional and detailed testimony, Cassie recounted alleged years of abuse during her relationship with the hip-hop mogul, stating under oath that he controlled "everything"—from her career to her personal life.

"I didn't know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all," she told jurors on May 13. "Sean controlled a lot of my life."

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, battery, and trafficking. The case was settled within 24 hours for a reported $20 million, but her recent testimony in the federal proceedings has drawn renewed attention. Combs has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include sex trafficking and racketeering.

While Cassie's legal entanglements have kept her name in the headlines, the birth of her son signals a new beginning. For now, she appears focused on her growing family and finding peace in the life she's built with Fine—far removed from the shadow of her past.