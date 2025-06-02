Eiza González isn't bitter about her ex's new relationship — in fact, she's cheering him on.

During a recent interview for Cosmopolitan's "Cheap Shots" video segment, the "Fountain of Youth" star opened up about how she feels regarding Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner. González, 35, didn't hold back her support, saying, "I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy."

She continued, "I think he's the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I'm just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career. We're just good friends."

The actress also addressed why she "liked" a photo of Chalamet and Jenner on Instagram. "They looked so cute together," she said. "They look so in love and so cute."

According to PageSix, in June 2020, Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet sparked romance rumors after they were seen vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Since then, both have moved on, but González made it clear there's no bad blood between them.

When asked what really happened between the two, she simply laughed, avoiding any dramatic details.

Timothée Chalamet, 29, has been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner since the spring of 2023.

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out together for their first official red carpet appearance at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Eiza González Timothée Chalamets ex girlfriend when asked About liking a photo of Timothée and Kylie “I did like it. They look so in love and so cute and i'm obsessed with them” pic.twitter.com/t0p28b6xhX — kylie & timothee updates (@kylie_timothee) May 30, 2025

Eiza González Shares How Grigor Dimitrov Slid Into Her DMs

Meanwhile, Eiza González is currently enjoying a happy relationship with Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. She revealed that he first reached out to her on social media.

"It was such a gentleman message," she said, smiling. "I was really impressed by him... and then I gave him a shot, and here we are!"

Aside from her love life, González is busy with her acting career. She currently stars in "Fountain of Youth" on Apple TV+, alongside Natalie Portman and John Krasinski, DailyMail said.

She recently shared on Instagram, "I enjoyed playing Esme so much. This movie was made to watch with your family and friends. Enjoy the adventure."

She's also preparing to film seasons two and three of Netflix's "3 Body Problem," set to begin production in Hungary in mid-July.

As for Chalamet, he's next set to star in "Marty Supreme," where he plays ping-pong legend Marty Reisman.

The movie is scheduled for a Christmas Day release in theaters. According to the crew, Chalamet trained intensely to embody the role and even played alongside real ping-pong champions.