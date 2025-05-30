Timothée Chalamet's alleged obsession with Kylie Jenner's appearance has led insiders to compare him to Kanye West and his own fixation on the looks of those he dates.

The 29-year-old actor and the 27-year-old reality star have been dating for nearly two years. Jenner recently shared details about Chalamet's usual compliments, "He tells me I'm the hottest girl in the world. I love hearing it. I want to be that for him, always."

Insiders are saying that Chalamet's fascination with Jenner's "Barbie-like" appearance is also prompting her to think about another round of cosmetic surgery – including a third breast augmentation.

A source told Radar Online, "She's already got a 34D chest, but she's booked in to go up to a 34DD. Timothée keeps telling her she's a real-life cartoon babe, and she loves that. He's not just fine with her doing more work — he's cheering her on. He's crazy about the way she looks."

Friends and family point out that Chalamet has been crashing at Jenner's Los Angeles home, where she resides with her children, Stormi, 7, and Dream, 3. As a family insider put it, "He can't get enough of her. He's wild about Kylie's look — the big boobs, the tiny waist, the whole hourglass figure. He thinks she's living art."

The insider also noted that Chalamet is looking to propose soon and has been factoring that into his marriage plans, for which he recently bought a $285,000 diamond ring in Paris.

Despite public skepticism about their pairing when news of their relationship first emerged in April 2023, those close to Jenner say the couple is deeply connected, especially in their personal life. A close friend shared, "Kylie says the sex is incredible. She's constantly telling us Timothée has totally rocked her world. She's never been this into anyone before."

Jenner's recent social media posts from a Turks and Caicos vacation, which featured revealing bikinis, were seen by some fans as a sign of her preparing for a "summer glow-up."

According to an insider, "She's got a whole list of procedures lined up. There's a fat transfer plan — taking it from her thighs and waist and putting it into her boobs and butt. Plus Botox, fillers, and some waist contouring. She wants to look like a dream version of herself."

Support for Jenner's Beauty Choices

Some fans have criticized Chalamet for encouraging Jenner's cosmetic changes — labeling it an "inflated sex doll" look — but sources insist that the actor is proud of her bold decisions and applauds them.

"He's constantly reassuring her she looks amazing. He loves that she's not afraid to go bold with her look. That kind of support just makes her want to do more."

Jenner has been candid about her cosmetic past as she disclosed she had breast augmentation at 19, before welcoming her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi. Although she claimed to have stopped all fillers, longtime friends say she remains deeply committed to preserving and enhancing her appearance.

One remarked, "She's totally fixated on her appearance. She analyzes her face and body daily, looking for things to tweak. It's become second nature."

Despite concerns from some family members, Jenner reportedly sees her beauty regimen differently.

An insider explained, "She doesn't think she's addicted to surgery or being controlled — to her, this is maintenance to stay looking good for the man she is head over heels for. And having Timothée love every inch of her makes it all feel worthwhile."