Blake Lively is dropping two emotional distress claims against her "It Ends With Us " co-star Justin Baldoni, according to newly filed court documents.

On Monday, the actress requested to withdraw both her "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and "negligent infliction of emotional distress" claims from the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit she filed against Baldoni in December 2024. The move came shortly after Baldoni's legal team demanded access to Lively's medical and mental health records.

According to the filing reported by PEOPLE, Baldoni's lawyers argued that the actress's emotional distress allegations required supporting documentation.

Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively's counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims," Baldoni's team stated in a court document.

The court has not yet ruled on whether Lively's request to withdraw the claims will be approved.

Lively's Team Calls Move a 'Routine' Litigation Decision

Lively's attorneys pushed back against the narrative surrounding the decision, characterizing it as a normal part of legal strategy.

"This is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt," her legal team said in a statement to Page Six. "We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage."

Lively's attorneys argued that the withdrawal of the two claims does not diminish the severity of her remaining accusations. "Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims," the statement continued.

They also accused Baldoni's team of engaging in retaliatory tactics. "The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively's original claims no longer necessary," her lawyers stated.

Explosive Allegations and $400 Million Counterclaim

The "Gossip Girl" alum originally filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of subjecting her to inappropriate behavior during production of "It Ends With Us." Her complaint included allegations that Baldoni showed her nude images or videos of women and discussed his past porn addiction, which allegedly led to a "hands-on" meeting with the production team to address his conduct.

She also accused the "Jane the Virgin" actor of launching a smear campaign after she reported the alleged harassment, claiming it traumatized her family — including her and husband Ryan Reynolds' four children.

Baldoni has denied all wrongdoing. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement, "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation countersuit against both Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of attempting to damage his career. He alleged that Lively wielded the influence of her husband and longtime friend Taylor Swift, even claiming she once referred to them as "my dragons" when pushing for creative changes.