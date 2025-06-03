Ruby Rose says she is in fear for her life, sharing a series of alarming statements on Threads that raised concern among fans.

The Australian actress, 39, alleged on Monday that she is being followed and has had multiple attempts made on her life—prompting her to change residences regularly.

"I am moving house every few weeks, countries every few months and trying desperately to stay alive until my book is finished and released," Rose wrote in one post, according to PerthNow.

The former "Orange Is the New Black" star made the claims in response to a viral post asking which celebrities had walked away from fame to live a "normal" life. "Hi. We just leave when people try to kill us. When we are illegally debanked and [redacted]. Hope that helps," Rose wrote.

In the same thread, Rose shared a chilling reference to Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who died by suicide in April.

"I don't want to be labelled 'crazy' and I don't want to pretend to know how Virginia Giuffre died—but DOZENS of people including a school bus, have tried to run me off the road in the last few years," Rose wrote.

Giuffre died at her home in Western Australia on April 24. Rose's mention of her sparked a wave of concern from fans who urged the actor to stay safe.

Claims of Surveillance and Past Injuries

Rose also referenced her departure from the CW's "Batwoman," which she exited in 2020 after suffering injuries during production.

"I have been followed almost every time I leave my home, since the day I broke my neck, back and ribs on Batwoman," she said. "Since then I have doubled down on... Epstein. This has resulted in some seriously wild attempts on my life. Believe it or don't. But I might as well update you."

Rose affirmed in a reply to a concerned follower that she was not having suicidal thoughts. "Thank you for asking," she wrote. "If you're truly being followed and targeted, staying put is dangerous," one user replied. Rose responded, "Already done," referring to her ongoing relocation efforts.