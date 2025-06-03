Tensions between Kim Cattrall and her Sex and the City co-stars appear far from over, with recent comments from the "And Just Like That" cast once again calling attention to long-standing friction — this time by downplaying the importance of Cattrall's iconic character, Samantha Jones.

Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York, appeared to minimize her character's past relationship with Samantha during an interview this week.

"In the beginning especially, sometimes I have these funny episodes, that I look back on where I'm taking care of Samantha," Davis said. "Which is fascinating to me because I don't think Charlotte relied on Samantha that much so I don't think she would reach out to her now. But maybe she'd be friendly to her now, I don't think she has any particular problems with her as such."

Cynthia Nixon expressed the same sentiment. When Attitude Magazine posed the question over whether or not her character, Miranda Hobbes, was going to check in on Samantha in the latest season, Nixon offered a simple "I hope not."

"No, I don't hope that Miranda and Samantha are texting this season and I don't think she is looking for Samantha for support when it comes to her sexuality." she continued.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw and is also a co-producer of "And Just Like That," also ruled out the chance of Samantha coming back.

"No, no, I don't think so," she told Elle. "Not that we [she and showrunner Michael Patrick King] have ever discussed."

Despite Samantha being written out of the spinoff series, her presence lingers. In the third season, which premiered May 30, the character appears through text message exchanges with Carrie.

Behind-the-Scenes Fall Out

Reports of discord between Cattrall and her co-stars have circulated since the early 2000s. According to a tell-all manuscript written by Clifford Streit, former manager of "Sex and the City" creator Candace Bushnell, resentment toward Cattrall stemmed from her natural charisma and scene-stealing performances — dynamics that allegedly strained her relationship with Parker.

The unpublished memoir, which was leaked in 2008, claimed Parker, Nixon, and Davis deliberately excluded Cattrall during filming, including renting a separate house in Atlantic City in 2002. The New York Post reported similar tensions, including isolation on set in makeup rooms and catering areas.

Cattrall was also vocal about wage inequality, especially after Parker became an executive producer starting in Season 2. At the 2004 Emmy Awards, Cattrall was sat separately from the rest of the cast. The production of the franchise's first film in 2008 was rumored to be rife with tension, with disputes over wardrobe between Cattrall and Parker.

By the sequel in 2010, communication between the two actresses was limited strictly to scenes.

Plans for a third movie were scrapped, with Cattrall blamed for holding out over salary demands. In a 2018 interview, Parker confirmed the project was shelved due to Cattrall's decision not to return.

Though her character continues to be referenced in the reboot, Cattrall has remained absent from the series, apart from a brief text-based cameo — and based on the latest comments from her former co-stars, that is unlikely to change.