Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly considering discussing his very public falling out with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, after becoming close friends with Prince Harry, whom he views as a mentor.

The Beckham family's eldest child has reportedly been receiving advice and inspiration from Harry and Meghan Markle, particularly in light of the Duke of Sussex's tumultuous relationship with the British Royal Family.

The 26-year-old Beckham and his wife, the actress Nicola Peltz, recently shared a meal with the Sussexes in Montecito, adding to questions about their growing bond.

"Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor. He really admires the way he's stood up for himself and his wife — and that's got him fired up to do the same," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer via Daily Mail.

Sources say the two couples — both based in Southern California — bonded over shared experiences of strained family dynamics. The meeting between them reportedly took place at a dinner hosted by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins.

"Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous," one insider shared.

"There was shared common ground," the source added, pointing out that both Markle and Peltz have faced public criticism for allegedly straining family ties.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, reportedly connected with Peltz, 30, over the way the media have characterized both.

"Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a 'deep n' meaningful,' as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as homewreckers — the women to tear apart their husbands' families," the source continued.

"Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both," they went on. "Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar."

According to insiders, the two couples exchanged phone numbers after the dinner and have remained in contact.

Rising Tensions with the Beckhams

Tensions among the Beckhams had been brewing in the months leading up to Brooklyn and Nicola's extravagant wedding, which took place in Palm Beach in April 2022, and matters came to a head at David Beckham's private 50th birthday party earlier this year.

Although in London, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably missing from a number of the family's gatherings, including a private bash at the Beckhams' Cotswolds pad, a trip to France, and the Michelin-starred Core in Notting Hill for dinner.

Brooklyn also allegedly missed out on going fishing with his dad and brothers — Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20 — as well as a pre-birthday bash at Cipriani in Miami.

"Brooklyn feels very misunderstood," a source told National Enquirer. "So following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record."

In a notable move, Brooklyn and Nicola have hired attorney Jenny Afia of Schillings — the same lawyer who has represented the Sussexes — to handle what has been described as "reputation management."

"Nicola likes to control everything and they have taken this rather drastic action," a source familiar with the legal appointment told the Mail.

"For the Beckhams the irony isn't lost," the insider added. "They fell out with Meghan and Harry after they accused them of leaking stories — they were furious and Brooklyn knows that."