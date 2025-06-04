Taylor Swift is reportedly giving her longtime friend Blake Lively space after the actress publicly clashed with Justin Baldoni.

The 14-time Grammy winner has allegedly been cutting off contact from the "Gossip Girl" alum's desperate bids to get in touch, which have included texts, voicemails, and emails, sources tell the Daily Mail.

"Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn't with Taylor," an insider said. "She's been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails, begging to mend what they once had. Blake isn't giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track."

Despite Lively's best attempts, Swift "hasn't answered any of Blake's pleas" and "doesn't want to hear any of her groveling excuses," the source added. The messages reportedly stress that all the tension is a misunderstanding and point to their decade-long friendship and mutual personal secrets.

Although the Daily Mail source suggests a total communication breakdown, another insider who spoke to PEOPLE offers a more optimistic take on things, saying Swift and Lively are working to mend their friendship. However, "not the same as it was before."

"Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it's going to take some time," the source explained.

Not gonna lie Blake Lively got me believing the “she threatened Taylor swift and now they aren’t friends anymore” headlines.



Taylor swift bought back the rights to her albums and everybody on earth posted about it and she’s posting about Penguins 💀 pic.twitter.com/jEArxabxZy — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) May 31, 2025

Legal Battle Sparks Fallout

The alleged tension between the two comes after Swift was abruptly sucked into Lively's legal fight against Baldoni.

The 41-year-old "Jane the Virgin" actor countersued for $400 million against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after she filed a lawsuit against him in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni — who also accused Lively of threatening to use Swift's clout to exert creative control over their upcoming 2024 movie, titled "It Ends With Us," in the lawsuit — insists that he's "honored" to work with the Grammy winner in what would mark his second feature film as director.

A complaint in the filing alleges that Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons," who "protect" her during arguments involving script concerns.

"The message could not have been clearer," the lawsuit states. "Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

Swift was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the trial scheduled for March 2026, though Baldoni's lawyers later rescinded the subpoena.

Baldoni has denied Lively's sexual harassment claims. And in the wake of the legal war, it would seem that the former friends — who had been friends for well over a decade — are kaput.

Insiders say that while Lively is keen on a reconciliation, Swift is hesitant to rush into things, suggesting a fragile balance as the legal proceedings unfold.