Brooklyn Beckham was seen covering up his "mama's boy" tattoo with a floral design, sparking fresh speculation about the ongoing drama between him and his parents.

The tattoo alteration was discovered in recent photographs from Glamour Germany magazine, where the 26-year-old posed shirtless alongside his wife Nicola Peltz. The original chest tattoo, which read "mama's boy" over his heart, was first inked in 2018 as a tribute to his mother Victoria Beckham.

The new floral design reportedly resembles flowers from his wife's bridal bouquet, suggesting a symbolic shift in loyalties. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that another tribute to his mother, a heart with the word "Mum" on his shoulder, also appears to have been replaced by an elaborate flower-and-dragon motif.

Brooklyn, who has about 100 tattoos with around 70 dedicated to his wife and her family, has made his devotion to Nicola clear through his body art. The timing of the tattoo modification coincides with renewed attention to long-rumored family tensions that have surrounded the Beckhams.

The family drama first came to public attention when Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in London last month. The couple allegedly flew to the UK and requested a private meeting with the family but were told the only opportunity would be at events that included other family members they preferred to avoid.

Tensions within the family reportedly stem from incidents at Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 Palm Beach wedding, where Victoria allegedly hijacked a special dance moment between the newlyweds.

"Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, 'The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up ... Victoria Beckham!'" a source said.

They also claimed that Nicola "felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why." A second source added that the entire room fell silent when Victoria was announced, as guests were shocked that Anthony called her name instead of Nicola's.

In response to the ongoing speculation, Brooklyn recently shared a cryptic Instagram message declaring Nicola his "whole world" and stating "I will always choose you baby." His younger brother Cruz also posted a message urging people to "be kind and tell the truth," as per Hello Magazine.

Representatives for both Victoria and Brooklyn have declined to comment on the tattoo changes.