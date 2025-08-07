Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are fueling romance rumors after being spotted holding hands in Vermont on July 26. While neither has confirmed the relationship, photos of the pair together near de Armas' home have triggered fresh speculation.

They first met in London in February after being spotted having a meal. A source later said to PEOPLE that it was for work, not romance, noting that both their agents were there too. Yet, their latest time out hints that things might have changed from before.

Now, experts and insiders say the couple may face serious obstacles, some of which echo Cruise's past failed relationships.

Public Pressure and Age Gap Pose Challenges

Jacob Lucas, a relationship expert speaking to The Mirror US, pointed to Cruise's fame as an early red flag. "Being a new couple in the public eye will cause a lot of pressure on them," he said, adding that media attention can plant doubt. He advised that "supporting each other" through that pressure is crucial.

Their 26-year age gap might cause some problems too. Lucas said that when people in a love match have lots of years between them, they bring "different perspectives and experiences." Yet, he warned that they "could be at different stages of life." This can be difficult if one person wants to lay roots while the other wants to keep moving, the expert said.

Lucas also pointed out that power shifts may show up as time goes on.

"A dysfunctional power dynamic" is one possible outcome if goals and expectations aren't clearly aligned early on.

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, just made their first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/qE7Kn4wbw0 — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 29, 2025

Scientology Remains a Major Issue

A more serious concern is Cruise's continued involvement with Scientology. According to Radar Online, insiders believe this factor has already started to affect his connection with de Armas, a practicing Catholic.

"Tom Cruise's love affairs are doomed," said former Scientologist Karen de la Carriere. She claimed Cruise's relationships follow a pattern: "There is a honeymoon period with a lot of generosity and dazzling moments, and then reality sets in."

That "reality," she said, often includes bizarre demands tied to church teachings. De la Carriere described the church as "very bait and switch," noting that new partners are often introduced to Scientology gradually. Initial exposure can seem harmless, but things escalate when they reach confidential levels and encounter teachings like spiritual attachments or costly rituals.

She added, "Who wants to be told they have to start going to five sessions to exorcise those spirits? Nobody."

Cruise's previous marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes reportedly collapsed under similar strain. Kidman became involved with Scientology during their marriage but later pulled back. Holmes left the church shortly after filing for divorce, allegedly to protect daughter Suri from involvement.