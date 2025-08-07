Dave Franco is aware of the growing fan campaign urging him to portray accused murderer Luigi Mangione — and he isn't saying no.

During a Tuesday night appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Franco, 40, was asked whether he would consider playing Mangione, the 27-year-old man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Franco admitted he's heard the buzz.

"This is something that more people in my life reached out about than anything else that has ever happened," Franco said.

"No one has approached me about it yet, I'll say that." He added with a laugh, "I'm open if it's the right people."

The campaign to cast Franco began in late 2024 after Mangione's arrest made headlines, HuffPost said.

Social media users quickly pointed out a physical resemblance between the actor and the accused shooter.

Memes, fan-made posters, and casting suggestions soon flooded online platforms, urging Hollywood to consider Franco for a future film or series about the case.

Back in January, Franco echoed similar thoughts to TheHollywoodReporter. "I have never received more texts in my life about anything," he said. "Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it."

Dave Franco says he is open to playing Luigi Mangione in a biopic. (via Watch What Happens Live!) pic.twitter.com/nJBSprUT8S — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 6, 2025

Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to 15 Charges Including Murder, Terrorism

Mangione is now in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he's being held as the case moves forward.

According to US Magazine, he's pleaded not guilty to a total of 15 charges—11 at the state level and 4 federal—including serious counts like murder and terrorism. Prosecutors have announced they're pursuing the death penalty.

Earlier this week, US District Judge Margaret M. Garnett approved a request for Mangione to use a government-provided laptop, so he can better prepare for his legal defense.

His attorneys argued that their client needed to review more than 7 terabytes of case materials. The laptop is restricted to case files only, with no access to the internet or other external networks.

Filmmaker Stephen Robert Morse has already revealed plans for a documentary on the high-profile case. No official film or series has been announced yet, but many fans believe it's only a matter of time.

While Dave Franco hasn't confirmed any talks with studios, his comments suggest that he's not dismissing the idea.

"So, let's just say I'm open," Franco told Cohen, before quickly moving on to the next question.