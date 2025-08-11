A royal celebration may come with a royal dilemma as Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, announces his engagement to Harriet Sperling.

The happy news, confirmed on August 1, has brought excitement — but also questions, especially about who might be on the guest list.

Peter, 47, is the oldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II and cousin to both Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, the long-standing tension between the two brothers could make planning his wedding more difficult than expected.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Peter has always been close to both William and Harry and has even helped ease moments between them in the past.

She recalled, "Peter was something of a buffer during the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, walking between them." But she admits inviting both to his wedding could be "awkward."

The restrained comment "We're very much not a racist family" was made by Prince William following the Oprah 'interview'.



It was a rare public rebuttal from a senior royal, and I have always admired him for making it.

I'm sure he was seething inside.



Enjoying the karma Harry? pic.twitter.com/C9SLAbslxu — Helen Rosa (@HelenRosamond11) August 10, 2025

Prince Harry and William Feud May Impact Royal Wedding Plans

While the brothers have managed to attend the same events — like the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes — they reportedly did not speak.

This silent tension may lead Peter to consider a smaller wedding to avoid any public conflict.

According to DailyRecord, Bond added, "All things considered, it might be better for Peter and Harriet to have a quiet wedding with just a few friends and family present."

Peter's previous wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008 was a grand event, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Guests included Prince Harry and the late Queen and Prince Philip. Prince William, however, did not attend.

At the time, photos from the event were sold to a magazine for £500,000 — a decision the palace later criticized as a "serious error of judgement."

Peter and Autumn have two daughters, Savannah and Isla, and were married for 12 years before announcing their separation in 2020.

Since then, Peter has dated two women, including his current fiancée Harriet, an NHS nurse.

Their relationship became public last year and she has already been seen at high-profile royal events, such as Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

King Charles and Prince William are both said to be happy about Peter's engagement.