Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have finally finalized their divorce after five years of marriage.

Griffin, 64, settled her divorce from the marketer in Los Angeles County Superior Court after she filed documents to leave the marriage back in December 2023, according to files obtained by 'TMZ.'

Per the media outlet, the now exes tied the knot on New Year's Day back in 2020. Bick signed the deal to separate on December 12. The two legally parting ways comes months after turmoil in their marriage surfaced in headlines last summer.

In June 2024, In Touch reported that Bick accused the My Life On The D-List comedian of refusing him entry into their Los Angeles mansion to "inventory and collect" his belongings alongside a third party.

According to Bick, he left the residence on the holiday weekend of December 22 in 2023 following Griffin's reported request for "time apart." Bick also alleged that the two participated in a couple's therapy session the next day on December 23.

"I packed a small duffle bag with some clothes and toiletries and left for the weekend," Bick stated in a court filing. "When I told [Griffin] that I would be returning home, she refused to allow me to return and threatened, without any basis whatsoever, to 'call the cops' if I were to return to the residence."

Instead of letting him into the residence, it was reported that Griffin "packed and boxed" his belongings without his consent.

"I have always treated Petitioner with love and respect and have never given her a reason to feel unsafe with me in the home. Despite the fact that she has filed for divorce, there is no reason that I should not receive the courtesy and respect that I deserve as both a long-term employee and, more importantly, her husband and partner," Bick added per the media outlet.

Griffin reportedly filed for divorce before her and Bick just before celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on January 1.

According to their prenup, no community property exists between them, which means the two have no combined assets together, per TMZ.

This is Griffin's second divorce. She was previously married to actor Matt Moline, though they split in 2006 after five years.