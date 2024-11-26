Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann appear to be saying goodbye to their home in Atlanta just one week before it's reportedly set to be auctioned off.

Although the troubled couple has managed to push foreclosure off a number of times, it seems their time at the glamorous estate has come to an end, per 'TMZ.' Per the celeb outlet, Zolciak and Biermann's residence will be auctioned off on December 3.

The auction comes as the two continue to go through a messy divorce. Reports say unloading their lofty Milton home has come as an option following marital and financial woes.

Two large trucks were spotted parked on the estranged couple's property, with one parked alongside the sidewalk and another parked directly in front of their residence in the driveway in footage obtained by 'TMZ.'

TMZ: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's house is finally going up for auction ... with a date for the sale scheduled December -- this after more than a year of trying to off-load the property.



We've checked online records and confirmed with sources ... the auction is set to take… pic.twitter.com/bFCzF4PIum — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 18, 2024

The two recently dropped their asking price down by a whopping $300K, bringing the price from a jaw-dropping $6 million to just $3.65 million. The two lived in the glamorous estate for just over a year.

The residence comes with a spacious 15,000 square feet, including 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a large pool, a game room, and a chef's kitchen, in addition to other amenities.

The auction debacle began back in early 2023, when it was reported their home was in foreclosure, about two months prior to the two filing separate divorce petitions.

Biermann went to the judge presiding over the case to ask that he be able to sell the marital home, to which Zolciak rebutted that she pays for nearly everything in the home, adding that even their daughter Brielle fronts more cash than him, per 'TMZ.'

Neither party has commented publicly regarding the shaky life change, however, their minor children -- Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, Kaia, 11 and Kane, 11 -- will reportedly accompany them wherever they go.

The estranged couple's older children, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, have since left the family home as one resides in Atlanta and the other is getting cozy in NYC, per the celeb outlet.